Shootings happened from 12:37 to 2:19 a.m., police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four separate shootings in two hours left at least five people injured and two dead early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland.

In a press release sent Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau detailed what it called an “extraordinarily busy evening of significant events” that stretched resources thin.

PPB said because of the heavy call volume, officers from all three precincts could only respond to “high-priority” life-threatening reports for most of the night.

Here’s what we know:

Two injured in shooting near convenience store

The first of the overnight shootings happened near the corner of SE 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. PPB said officers responded to a report that someone had been shot around 12:37 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found two people shot and applied a tourniquet to stop one victim’s bleeding. Both of the people, who were not immediately identified, were taken to the hospital. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests were made and police did not release any information on a suspect. No further details were immediately available.

No arrests, no suspect info on shooting near Hazelwood neighborhood

Less than 45 minutes later, police responded to another reported shooting in SE Portland. At 1:17 a.m., PPB said officers rushed to the scene near the corner of SE 127th Avenue and Burnside.

Police found a person wounded from gunfire. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not lay out any details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

There were no arrests made and police did not immediately release any information on a suspect.

Murder-suicide leaves 2 dead in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

Around 2:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the corner of SE 141st Avenue and Woodward Street. They found two adults dead.

PPB said officers are not looking for suspects in this case but detectives are investigating it as a murder-suicide “based on initial information at the scene.”

Few other details were immediately available.

Bar shooting on SE Hawthorne leaves men injured

Twelve minutes later, police were called to another shooting in SE Portland that injured at least two men. At 2:18 a.m., officers rushed to a reported bar shooting near the corner of 32nd Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard.

Police said they found a victim at the scene and he was taken to the hospital. A second wounded man, apparently hit by shrapnel, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, PPB said.

It is unclear whether anyone else was injured in the shooting.

No arrests were made and police have not released any information about a suspect.

Earlier in the night

More violent incidents broke out on Friday evening prior to the 2-hour span, police said, including a reportedly stolen box truck that led to a hit-and-run and a gunshot that police say was “likely related” to a confrontation between a protest convoy and counter-protesters.

According to PPB, officers learned just before 7 p.m. Friday that a shot was fired as a group of people were throwing things off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass over I-205. Police said they were already monitoring a protest convoy that was driving through Portland and had counter-protesters “confronting” them.

Officers recovered evidence of a shot having been fired, and PPB said it is “likely related.” Police said about 15 people were “yelling at and harassing the officers as they conducted the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing, although no injuries or arrests were reported and the extent of the reported confrontations is unclear. Authorities did not release information on the circumstances leading up to the shot being fired.

The weekend’s shootings come amid an ongoing wave of gun violence in the area. Just one week ago on April 23, officers on patrol found a 52-year-old father, Jose Monroy Castaneda, shot to death near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

His death was ruled a homicide. No information has been released on a suspect in that case so far, and no arrests have been reported.