PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for suspects and information regarding four separate shootings that happened in Gresham on Friday.

There were no injuries, but some of the bullets ended up hitting homes. Police say the shootings all took place in an approximately three-hour span.

In the first shooting around 8:15 p.m., two men are reported to have shot into a house three times. The next shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment, and police say they found bullet strikes and 21 casings in the parking lot.

Five casings were collected at the third shooting, which took place just before 11 p.m., but no damage was found.

During the fourth shooting just before 11:30 p.m., two sets of bullets were fired, but police say they couldn’t find any damage.