PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting at a crowded house party in Vancouver left two people dead and two more in “serious condition” early Sunday morning, police said.

Vancouver police said the house in the Harney Heights neighborhood had more than 50 people attending when gunfire reportedly broke out. Officers responded to the call around 1:20 a.m. near the corner of East 11th Street and E McLoughlin Boulevard.

When they arrived, police said they found three people shot, one of whom was already dead. The other two were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. A fourth person who was hit in the shooting went to the hospital by car.

The two people who survived the night are still in “serious condition,” VPD said in a release sent later Sunday morning.

None of the victims have been identified, and no arrests were reported.

VPD said witnesses gave them limited information on possible suspects. A spokesperson with the department told KOIN 6 News that investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

KOIN 6 News has reached out for more information.