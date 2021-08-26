4 stolen cars recovered during Delta Park clean-up

Several stolen cars were found during a clean-up of Delta Park, according to PPB. August 26, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several stolen cars were found during a clean-up of Delta Park.

A number of police officers were pulled from patrol backfill duties to help out with clean-up efforts around Delta Park earlier this week. Within one day, four stolen cars were located in the area.

“These crimes impact the livability of our community, the environment, and the victims’ ability to get where they need to go,” the Portland Police Bureau stated in a tweet.

North Neighborhood Officers have been pulled from patrol back fill duties to assist with clean up efforts in the Delta Park area this week. They have recovered 4 stolen vehicles in 24 hours. The pictured car was not a convertible when it was stolen. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2Nyz1Ahqit — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) August 26, 2021

All the cars were being stripped for parts, according to the PPB. The vehicles were missing items such as batteries, catalytic converters and more.

The City of Portland says a notice for the clean-up of Delta Park was posted last Friday and a notice was posted for a clean-up of North Victory Park the day before. Efforts to clean both parks began this week.

Both parks are large sites and will take some time to clear, according to the city. Although the city says significant progress has been made, it will take crews approximately 2-3 weeks to completely clean the areas.

