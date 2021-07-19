4 suspects sought after armed carjacking in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four men are sought after an armed carjacking occurred in Southeast Portland overnight.

Portland police say four suspects stole someone’s truck at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. near the 3300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. After the carjacking, the victim was able to give officers updates on the truck’s location because a cell phone was left inside.

When police tracked the truck down to Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard, officers approached the vehicle and saw two men in the truck and two other men near it. All four then fled on foot.

Portland police hen called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team to help.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area and believed they had surrounded the suspects. Due to reports that at least some of the suspects are armed, the neighborhood was asked to shelter in place. However, officers completed a yard-by-yard search and still did not find the robbery suspects. Afterward, residents were told there was no longer a need to shelter in place.

The investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information is available.