4 years later: Who shot Desmond Garrett?

A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the 2017 homicide of Desmond Garrett. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from September 2017.

Desmond A. Garrett, 40, was found dead in Northwest Portland on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017 after police got reports of a shooting. As officers were responding to the reports of a shooting at Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street, callers to 9-1-1 started reporting a car crash had occurred at the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street.

When officers arrived at the intersection of NW 5th Avenue and NW Everett Street, they found a two-vehicle crash involving a white Mercury sedan — which Garrett was inside of — and a green Ford pickup.

By the time paramedics arrived, Garrett had died. The Oregon State Medical Examiner later determined he died after suffering a gunshot wound.

The case remains unsolved to this day. There are no suspects and no known motives.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.