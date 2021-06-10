4 arrested, 2 sought in string of SE Portland robberies

Police are seeking two suspects wanted in a string of robberies and thefts in Southeast Portland. The left and middle images are of the same person. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four youths wanted for their alleged involvement in a series of crimes in Portland have been arrested, police said.

Multiple people reported robberies, thefts and vandalism in a span of about 4 hours on May 17 across four different neighborhoods in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Investigators said the suspect descriptions and proximity of the crimes indicated the same group of people were involved in similar crimes over the past several days.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested four suspects after getting tips from the public. A 14-year-old girl is facing four counts of 2nd-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2nd-degree burglary, three counts of 2nd-degree theft and harassment. A 15-year-old boy is facing four counts of 2nd-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are both facing three counts of 2nd-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said two more suspects have not yet been found. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Detective Bob Boylan at Bob.Boylan@portlandoregon.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers.