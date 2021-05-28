4 youths arrested after stolen car crashes in Aloha

One of the suspects had an altered BB gun with live rounds, deputies said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies arrested four juveniles accused of stealing a car Friday evening in Aloha.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report that four boys had stolen the car from the International School of Beaverton on SW Blanton Street at about 5:45 p.m.

The boys had reportedly stolen a set of car keys and left in the victim’s car.

A deputy found the stolen car less than 15 minutes later; it had crashed at SW 178th Avenue and SW Shaw Street. Deputies started searching for the thieves and, at 6:07 p.m., they were spotted in the 18300 block of SW Kinnaman Road.

All four suspects were arrested and face charges of 2nd-degree robbery. One of the suspects had an altered BB gun with a magazine full of real bullets, deputies said.

The suspects, none of whom are being publicly named due to their ages, were booked at the Donald E. Long Detention Center.