PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven people were arrested, 9 stolen cars recovered, 3 guns were seized, 7 arrest warrants were serviced and 5 cars were towed in the latest stolen vehicle operation, Portland police said Sunday.

The Friday effort also involved Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies. During the day, a drunk driver slammed into the back of a Portland police cruiser around 35 mph — and ended up in jail.

Authorities said they made 41 stops during the day. That meant 1 stolen car was found for every 5 stops they made.

The driver who slammed into the back of the PPB cruiser was 45-year-old Roman V. Grigorichuk of Portland. Police said his BAC was .20%, more than twice the legal limit to drive. He was cited for DUII, failing to install an ignition interlock device, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

The officrs who were in the car were sore but otherwise not hurt, officials said.

  • These guns, magazines, holsters and ammunition were seized during a stolen vehicle operation in Portland, July 14, 2023 (PPB)
  • Meth and fentanyl seized during a stolen vehicle operation in Portland, July 14 2023 (PPB)
  • A stolen white sedan stopped in a multi-lane road with three police vehicles around it, officers and deputies speaking to the driver through the windows, July 14, 2023 (PPB)
  • This man was arrested during a stolen vehicle operation, July 14, 2023 (PPB)
  • This man was arrested by Gresham police during a stolen vehicle operation with PPB, July 14, 2023 (PPB)

The stolen vehicle operation is part of an “ongoing effort stretching back nearly 2 years” using different methods to stop stolen cars that are occupied.