PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven people were arrested, 9 stolen cars recovered, 3 guns were seized, 7 arrest warrants were serviced and 5 cars were towed in the latest stolen vehicle operation, Portland police said Sunday.

The Friday effort also involved Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies. During the day, a drunk driver slammed into the back of a Portland police cruiser around 35 mph — and ended up in jail.

Authorities said they made 41 stops during the day. That meant 1 stolen car was found for every 5 stops they made.

The driver who slammed into the back of the PPB cruiser was 45-year-old Roman V. Grigorichuk of Portland. Police said his BAC was .20%, more than twice the legal limit to drive. He was cited for DUII, failing to install an ignition interlock device, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

The officrs who were in the car were sore but otherwise not hurt, officials said.

The stolen vehicle operation is part of an “ongoing effort stretching back nearly 2 years” using different methods to stop stolen cars that are occupied.