Seth Koch, one of the Redmond 5, in a recent Oregon Department of Corrections photo, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seth Koch, the second youngest member of the Redmond 5 who was convicted of killing Barbara Thomas in 2001, was released from prison Friday, KOIN 6 News learned.

Koch, now 38, he hit Thomas first with a wine bottle after she came home and discovered the group of teens had ransacked her house. Koch then shot Thomas in the head.

Koch was originally sentenced to life in prison when he was 15. He is one of dozens of violent juvenile inmates who got an unexpected chance to go before the parole board after former Governor Kate Brown used her commutation power to change their prison sentences.

Seth Koch, right, after his arrest for the Barbara Thomas murder in 2001 (KOIN, file)

He is the fourth member of the Redmond 5 to be set free early.

Justin Link was released in late April, about 8 years early on a sentence of 30 years to life.

Lucretia Karle was released from prison 4 years early after Brown commuted her sentence in 2021.

Ashley Summers was granted an early release on May 5. She was initially sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Barbara Thomas’ son, Adam Thomas, was 18 at the time of the killing. He is eligible for a parole hearing after serving 25 years of his term — about three years from now.