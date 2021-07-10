4th person dies in alleged crime spree of Oen Nicholson

A picture of the suspect being sought in Lane County on June 18, 2021. He was later identified as Oen Nicholson (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man currently accused of killing 3 people in Lane and Coos counties and then kidnapping a woman for a cross-country drive will soon face a charge in a fourth death.

Linda Oyster,73, was critically injured and her husband killed June 18 when they were struck by a pickup truck at the RV Park at the Mill Casino allegedly driven by Oen Nicholson. She died July 9. The Oysters were visiting from Florida at the time.

In a statement, Coos County DA R. Paul Frasier said he intends to file more charges against Nicholson connected to Linda Oyster’s death.

Nicholson was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after allegedly kidnapping Laura Johnson of Springfield and forcing her to drive from Oregon to Milwaukee. He surrendered June 20 and is awaiting extradition.

He’s accused of killing his father, 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson, at the RV Park. He then stole his father’s pickup and hit the Oysters. He later fatally shot Jennifer Davidson outside a cannabis shop before taking Johnson and forcing the cross-country drive.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.