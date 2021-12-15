5 accused in execution of Bend man in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people now face murder and kidnapping charges related to the execution-style killing in Gresham of a 35-year-old Bend man in September.

Andrew Sherrell was found dead, face down with his arms bound and a single gunshot wound in the head, his body dumped in the 18900 block of NE Portal Way. Since Sherrell’s body was found on September 24, investigators with multiple agencies spent hundreds of hours piecing together what happened.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, of Portland; D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, of Portland; Kassandra Kitchens, 26, of Gresham; Andrew Bushnell, 36, of Eugene; and Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23, of Portland on numerous charges.

What investigators say happened

Sherrell was a drug dealer who split time between Portland metro and Central Oregon. He had an outstanding drug debt that was the motive for his murder. The suspects conspired to kill Sherrell and brutally executed him that late September night.

Sherrell’s hands were bound and he was assaulted. Then he was driven from downtown Portland to that spot in Gresham, where he was shot to death and left on the side of the road.

The investigators included the police departments from Gresham, Portland, the Port of Portland, Bend, Redmond, Vancouver and Beaverton. It also included the sheriff’s offices from Multnomah, Clackamas, Deschutes, Clark counties plus the Oregon State Police. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was also involved.

Charges against the suspects

Cesar Estrada-Nava: Murder, criminal conspiracy to commit muder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone

D’Sean Maurice Baker: Murder, criminal conspiracy to commit muder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone

Kassandra Kitchens: Kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone

Andrew Bushnell: Kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault

Christian Joshua Wobbe: Kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault

Clockwise from left: Cesar Estrada-Nava, D’Sean Maurice Baker, Christian Joshua Wobbe, Kassandra Kitchens, Andrew Bushnell, Photos released December 15, 2021 by Gresham PD

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503.618.3136.