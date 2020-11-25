5 arrested after drive-by shooting, crash in Clark County

Deputies believe this incident was in retaliation for an assault the prior night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people aged 19 and younger were arrested on Tuesday after a drive-by shooting and car crash, authorities say.

Clark County deputies responded to the Pebble Creek Garden Apartments on Northeast 66th Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., after a 911 call came in of shots fired in the area. Around the same time, another report came in about a suspicious car occupied by several people wearing masks and armed with “sawed off” weapons.

A nearby deputy then saw the car in question recklessly speed away from the area.

The car fled as deputies attempted a traffic stop, resulting in a short pursuit — which ended once the car crashed into a telephone pole at NE 66th Avenue and Northeast 42nd Street. Five people got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot, but each were captured within minutes.

Deputies determined the car had been stolen and confiscated two guns.

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested. The three adults were identified as 19-year-old Liijah Andrews, 18-year-old Clyde Hunt and 18-year-old Dale Grendahl. The two younger suspects have not been identified. All suspects now face charges including drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of firearms, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies believe this incident was in retaliation for an assault the prior night which involved the suspects.

This is a developing story.