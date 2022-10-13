PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department arrested five suspects during a shoplifting sting on Wednesday.

Over the span of five hours, police said they arrested and charged five people for third-degree theft. Authorities say a minor was also apprehended during the sting and was referred for the same charge.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized a vehicle and are awaiting a search warrant.

The mission was part of VPD’s ongoing effort to work with retailers to curb criminal activity, specifically theft.