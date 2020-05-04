5 arrests, 1 DUII in Portland street racing bust

Street racing in Portland led to an overturned car on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested five people and towed six cars on Sunday in a continued effort to crack down on illegal street racing.

The arrests were made after police conducted 17 total traffic stops and issued seven citations. The Portland Police Bureau has been focusing extra effort towards these street racing incidents after seeing an influx of reckless driving in recent weeks.

Five people were arrested, identified as 18-year-old Jorge Angulo-Hernandez; 19-year-old Kevin Brugh; 20-year-old Francisco Barajas-Alvarez; 25-year-old Tanya Saverchenko; and 31-year-old Randy Lee Liepold.

All suspects face charges for reckless driving. Barajas-Alvarez also faces a charge for reckless endangerment, while Liepold was cited for driving while suspended and Saverchenko was criminally cited for DUII. Saverchenko’s car rolled over, causing multiple injuries.