PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland arrested a teenager accused of driving a stolen vehicle where a stolen gun was found inside.

There were five minors inside the stolen vehicle when it was pulled over on Southeast 120th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard, the Portland Police Bureau said. The teens were between the ages of 13 and 17.

Police traced both the vehicle and firearm to Gresham but said the gun charges are pending during the investigation.

The driver was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center while the other teens were released back to their families.