5 teens linked to crime spree, stolen Audi in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen Audi from northern Washington led Beaverton police to arrest 5 teenagers linked to multiple crimes that have 4 other jurisdictions investigating.

The 5 teens — both adults and juveniles — were arrested Tuesday at the Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyer, said Beaverton Police Officer Jeremy Shaw.

Only the names of the suspects above 18-years-old have been released. Jamal Osman and Kassim Ahmed, both 19-years-old, come from northern Washington. The only information released on the other 3 suspects were their ages: 17, 15 and 14.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Beaverton police were called to Winco Foods on SW Cedar Hills Boulevard after reports of suspects stealing beer and took off in a black Audi. Officers found the car on Highway 217 shortly after, but the driver fled and police didn’t pursue the car for safety reasons.

Later that morning at 11:51, police received another theft call, this time from a woman whose purse was forcibly stolen outside a Costco on SW Jenkins Road. The suspects were in the same black Audi.

Just 8 minutes later, police spotted the Audi as is pulled into the Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyers’ parking lot. From the way the car was parked, officers believed the suspects were about to commit yet another theft. They arrested 3 suspects who were inside the Audi while 2 other suspects were arrested inside the store.

Brian Kruhm, a nearby store owner, said he and his employees were in the middle of the lunch hour when they noticed heavy police activity. They said at least 8 police cars surrounded a black Audi in front of the Papa Murphy’s.

“It’s not something you see around here every day,” he said. “We were surprised, somewhat scared and I told my employees to stay in the back because I didn’t know what might be happening.”

Kruhm ordered his employees to the back of the store and locked the door as police took all 5 suspects into custody.

“I heard some yelling outside and we looked up to see several officers with guns drawn with an individual with his hands behind his back,” said Kruhm.

The Audi was towed from the parking lot on Tuesday night. According to the auto center that sold the car, it belongs to someone in Lynnwood, Washington.

While investigating, officers learned the car was stolen at gunpoint two days prior in Tukwila, Washington. They believe the same suspects used the car to commit various other crimes, such as harassment, unlawful entry into a car in Tigard, a Tualatin robbery, and stealing from another car in Vancouver.

The investigation is ongoing. Police told KOIN 6 News the suspects will likely face additional charges.

