Women file 4 new lawsuits alleging abuse by Catlin Gabel teachers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five women have filed four new lawsuits against the private Portland school, Catlin Gabel.

Five former students filed new lawsuits against the school on Tuesday, with claims of child sexual, physical and mental abuse. This comes one week after another former student announced she’s suing the school for $4.5 million over her claims she was abused by a teacher more than 80 times during the 1994-95 school year. A recent investigation identified 21 staff members involved in incidents going back six decades.

The newest lawsuits accuse 5 Catlin Gabel teachers, including 3 not named in the explosive 16-page report the Catlin Gabel Board of Trustees released in December 2019. The plaintiffs are seeking millions of dollars in damages. The report, carried out by independent investigator Lori Watson, lists allegations of sexual abuse against students by 9 former teachers and staff members, 6 of whom are named. It also details dozens of additional allegations of misconduct.

Three of the plaintiffs and their attorneys will be speaking about the suits in a press conference held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

