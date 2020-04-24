Live Now
$500 worth of PPB equipment stolen in car prowl

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is searching for $500 worth of equipment that was stolen out of a Forensic Evidence Division vehicle on Thursday.

Sometime between 3:20 a.m. and 1 p.m., a PPB criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division had their vehicle broken into. The windows were smashed in and various forensic equipment was taken.

The equipment includes:  

  • Coveralls with PPB Patches
  • Lab Coat with PPB Patches
  • Half Mask Respirator
  • Tyvek Suit
  • Boots
  • Rain Gear
  • Property Bags

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Paul Meyer at paul.meyer@portlandoregon.gov or call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

