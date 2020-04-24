$500 worth of PPB equipment stolen in car prowl

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is searching for $500 worth of equipment that was stolen out of a Forensic Evidence Division vehicle on Thursday.

Sometime between 3:20 a.m. and 1 p.m., a PPB criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division had their vehicle broken into. The windows were smashed in and various forensic equipment was taken.

The equipment includes:

Coveralls with PPB Patches

Lab Coat with PPB Patches

Half Mask Respirator

Tyvek Suit

Boots

Rain Gear

Property Bags

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Paul Meyer at paul.meyer@portlandoregon.gov or call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.