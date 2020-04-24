$500 worth of PPB equipment stolen in car prowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is searching for $500 worth of equipment that was stolen out of a Forensic Evidence Division vehicle on Thursday.
Sometime between 3:20 a.m. and 1 p.m., a PPB criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division had their vehicle broken into. The windows were smashed in and various forensic equipment was taken.
The equipment includes:
- Coveralls with PPB Patches
- Lab Coat with PPB Patches
- Half Mask Respirator
- Tyvek Suit
- Boots
- Rain Gear
- Property Bags
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Paul Meyer at paul.meyer@portlandoregon.gov or call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.
