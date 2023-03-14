PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Northeast Portland last week, officials announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 on Northeast Church Street near Northeast 57th Avenue, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 6’2″ and has a thin build. He was seen wearing a tan tracksuit with a hood, white tennis shoes and a yellow disposable surgical mask.

Anyone who comes across the suspect should not attempt to apprehend him themselves, according to USPS. Rather they should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3988904. USPIS noted all information provided will be kept confidential.