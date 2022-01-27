52-year-old admits to child sex abuse, sentenced to 75 months

Crime

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

Washington County Courthouse (Courtesy: Google)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 75 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in a Washington County child sexual abuse case.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, David Duwayne Johnson was already a registered sex offender when he was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of public indecency.

Johnson sexually assaulted a young girl in March of 2021 after he broke into her room as she slept, officials said. Cornelius police were alerted to the abuse after the girl confided in a friend. 

When police confronted Johnson, he admitted to inappropriately touching the girl.

Officials say the two public indecency charges are from different incidents. Johnson reportedly exposed himself at a Cornelius grocery store in June of 2020, then a year later he was seen masturbating at the Cornelius Public Library.

The 52-year-old will be serving his sentence in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 03 2022 08:35 pm