52-year-old admits to child sex abuse, sentenced to 75 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 75 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in a Washington County child sexual abuse case.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, David Duwayne Johnson was already a registered sex offender when he was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of public indecency.

Johnson sexually assaulted a young girl in March of 2021 after he broke into her room as she slept, officials said. Cornelius police were alerted to the abuse after the girl confided in a friend.

When police confronted Johnson, he admitted to inappropriately touching the girl.

Officials say the two public indecency charges are from different incidents. Johnson reportedly exposed himself at a Cornelius grocery store in June of 2020, then a year later he was seen masturbating at the Cornelius Public Library.

The 52-year-old will be serving his sentence in the Oregon Department of Corrections.