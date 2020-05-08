$56K in stolen tools recovered after arrest of burglary suspect

Eric Lamberton was arrested for his alleged involvement in multiple burglaries. (PPB)

Eric Lamberton was arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say $56,000 worth of contractor tools were recovered after a burglary suspect was arrested in Portland on Tuesday.

Eric Michael Lamberton was arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple burglaries, according to police. Officers searched his truck during the arrest and found items that had been reported stolen one night prior.

Police learned that Lamberton was allegedly using multiple storage units to hide other stolen goods and searched them as well, finding up to $56,000 worth of contractor tools that had been reported stolen in other burglaries.

The 38-year-old now faces five counts of burglary and two counts of theft. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.