57 bullet casings found: 2 homes, 4 cars struck near Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after Gresham Police officers responded to the sound of gunfire near SE 165th and Main Street to find 57 casings and four live rounds in the area.

According to Portland Police, the shots rang out early Saturday morning around 12:48 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two residences, four cars, one mailbox, and one fence had been hit by bullets.

Casings Found on Scene (Courtesy: PPB)

Preliminarily, officers believe the strikes were unintentional. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 21-288807.