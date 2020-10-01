58 bullet casings found in NE Portland; home, cars shot

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Dawson Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of shots were fired with some bullets hitting vehicles and a home spread out across several city blocks in Northeast Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Dawson Park in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. They found 58 bullet casings spread out over several city blocks, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The casings were from an AK-47 rifle and a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, according to police. Four vehicles were struck as well as a family home.

No one appeared to be hurt. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the PPB at 503.823.3333.