6 cars hit, no injuries in Belmont shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six parked cars were hit by bullets in a shooting late Friday night near the intersection of Southeast 37th Avenue and Belmont Street, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Around 11:24 p.m. Friday night, several 911 callers reported multiple shots being fired, a person screaming and cars fleeing the scene, according to PPB.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that at least 17 shots had been fired. Six parked cars were damaged from the gunfire, police said.

There were no reported injuries, PPB said. No arrests have been reported either.