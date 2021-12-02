6 indicted for payroll tax evasion at Oregon construction companies

Crime

by: Michaela Bourgeois

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland grand jury indicted six people involved in a tax evasion scheme involving wages of construction workers, officials announced Thursday.

According to authorities, 45-year-old David A. Katz of Tualatin is facing charges of filing false currency transaction reports to the Department of Treasury.

Katz runs a check-cashing business, Check Cash Pacific, Inc., with locations throughout Portland and Vancouver, Washington.

Officials said Katz reportedly conspired with five people who work with Oregon-based construction companies by paying construction workers under-the-table to evade taxes.

The others charged in this case include 46-year-old Martin S. Elizondo of Tualatin, 47-year-old Melesio Gomez-Rivera of Aloha; 49-year-old Jorge Peraza, 46-year-old Natallie N. Graham of Beaverton, Oregon; and 60-year-old Jose L. Altamirano, Sr. of Bend.

From January 2014 to December 2017, Elizondo, Gomez-Rivera, and Peraza reportedly “evaded the employment tax obligations of their respective construction companies,” and helped other construction companies in tax schemes as well.

Authorities said they cashed about $192 million worth of payroll checks at Check Cash Pacific, Inc., which they used to pay the construction workers under the table — leading to an income tax loss of $68 million.

Katz, Elizondo, Gomez-Rivera, Peraza, and Graham are expected to appear in federal court in Portland December 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories