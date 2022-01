PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Six people have been taken to a hospital after shots were fired at WOW Hall in Eugene just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Eugene police.

Law enforcement agencies responded after reports of multiple shots fired at the concert hall on West 8th Avenue.

No suspect is in custody.

As authorities investigate, Eugene police asks anyone with information to call 541.682.5111.

This is a developing story.