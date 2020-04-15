6 minors arrested after Gateway Transit Center fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six minors were arrested after a fight at the Gateway Transit Center left a security officer slightly injured.

The fight broke out around 6:20 Tuesday when the security officer told two youths to stop smoking on the platform. Authorities said the security officer was then pushed down, punched and spat on by different juveniles, who also spat on a bystander who tried to break it up.

Police arrived and arrested 5 boys and a girl, all between the ages of 12 and 17. One of them is already on probation.

They face various charges, including aggravated assault, riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with a public safety officer, interfering with public transportation. The girl was arrested on a previous warrant.

Another minor was detained and released to his parents, officials said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jessy Brown at 503.962.7566 or jessy.brown@portlandoregon.gov