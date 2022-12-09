PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 6-month-old boy allegedly shot by his father in Clark County Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Friday morning.

In a release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, who was also shot, and family were with him when he passed.

Officials say the woman called 911 and reported that her husband, 42-year-old David Stansbury, had shot her, their child and himself.

When deputies responded to the home in Vancouver’s Salmon Creek neighborhood on Wednesday, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. They began providing first aid but Stansbury was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the woman and baby were rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office said there does not appear to be any past domestic violence cases between the Stansbury and the woman.

The woman’s and the child’s name have not been released.