6 years later: Hazelwood double homicide still unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After six years, the Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are still asking for the public’s help in solving a double homicide that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

On October 30, 2014, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue on the report of a possible deceased person inside. When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found 65-year-old Jerry Ephrem and his wife, 65-year-old Helen, dead.

Authorities determined they died of homicidal violence.

Police said there is no suspect information and no known reason why anyone would want to hurt them.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online.