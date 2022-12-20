3 guns were recovered during a shoplifting sting in Portland over the weekend (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had “astonishing” results.

PPB said officers arrested 64 people and served 70 warrants.

The operation ended with the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles, three illegal guns and $8,743 worth of merchandise. Police said over 200 blue pills suspected of containing fentanyl were also seized.

The two-day mission targeted shoplifting and other criminal activity at Mall 205 and Gateway Shopping Center. The sting required multiple PPB units, including officers from the East Precinct and the Neighborhood Response Team.