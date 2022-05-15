PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 3rd weekend in recent weeks, another large out-of-control party brought Eugene police to a house party and ended with 64 people being either cited or arrested.

The party at 1915 Hilyard Street was deemed an “unruly gathering” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. About 100 people were there at the time when police arrived and officials said they “received varying levels of cooperation” from the partiers and the tenants.

Three glass bottles were tossed from that yard into the backyard of another home, authorities said.

Throughout the night, people from an upper level apartment near 18th and Patterson threw objects — including eggs — at Eugene police cars on patrol.

The bulk of those cited were in their 20s. A few 19-year-olds were included. One was 46 and two people were in their 50s, officials said.

Police arrested a 21-year-old for prohibited noise and unruly gathering.

Thirteen others were cited for noise violations and 50 were cited for open containers. Another 25 were cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol and urinating in public and 4 more for unruly gathering.

More citations are expected, police said.