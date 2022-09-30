One person was shot to death at this house, 615 Lincoln, in Fairview, September 27, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.

Deputies found Danny Barber, 67, dead in the backyard of a home located on Lincoln Street near 6th Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies learned weapons were possibly inside the home, additional law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT Unit, were called to the scene. While searching the home, SWAT members found a woman inside the basement. MCSO said she was unharmed and made it out safe.

Officials determined the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits, had fled.

Tibbits was arrested the following morning after returning to the home. He is charged with second degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.