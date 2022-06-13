PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were arrested over the weekend for illegal and dangerous street racing around Portland.

Portland police launched street missions across the city with the help of its Air Unit and K9 officers.

A video shared by a KOIN 6 viewer, who was inches from a race on the Burnside Bridge, shows two cars spin through both the west and eastbound lanes. At certain points, the drivers are seen coming dangerously close to the people watching from the bridge crosswalk.

The races reportedly happened near Martin Luther King Jr. and Columbia Boulevards, Whitaker Road just east of I-5, near Lloyd Center and along Marine Drive and N Portland Road.

Shortly before midnight Sunday, more than 200 people gathered for a race near NE 13th and Multnomah, according to officials.

While officers tried to disperse that crowd, PPB said gunshots rang out. A witness reportedly told officers they saw someone shooting from a vehicle.

Police said officers found evidence of a shooting, however, no arrests have yet been made for this shooting.

According to PPB, events like these can be dangerous, difficult to address with limited officers and the traffic congestion can impede officers’ reach.

Police arrested the following 7 people and towed their vehicles: