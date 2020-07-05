7 arrested for rioting, harassment in Lincoln City

Four of the 7 men from Clark County charged with rioting in Lincoln City, July 5, 2020 (Lincoln City PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people from Clark County were arrested by Lincoln City police for rioting after launching illegal fireworks and yelling racial slurs at a Black family on the 4th of July.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to the Inn at Spanish Head on the oceach beach area about the disturbance being caused. The first officers arrived on their beach ATV and were surrounded by “about 10 people who began taunting and challenging” the officers, police said.

More police arrived and learned this same group of people also taunted and challenged a Black family staying at the inn and used Nazi salutes toward them. Officers stepped between the group and the family, which allowed the family to go back to their room, officials said.

As this was going on, police said they saw people in the group fire off large, illegal aerial fireworks.

More police arrived and these people were arrested:

These 7 men from Clark County are charged with rioting in Lincoln City, July 5, 2020 (Lincoln City PD)

Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Oleg Saranchuk, 45; Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; and Yuriy Kachankov, 30. Another man who refused to give a name and had no ID was also arrested.

All are charged with riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks and offensive littering. Yuriy Kachankov is also charged with resisting arrest.

All were cited and later released.