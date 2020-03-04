7 arrested, man hurt in knife incident on MAX

A knife was displayed but not used during the assault, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people were rounded up and arrested Tuesday afternoon after a man was assaulted on a MAX train, police said.

Portland police officers responded to the Holgate Boulevard Transit Station at about 2 p.m. and found an injured man.

The victim was assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers said it happened on the Southbound MAX train traveling from the Powell to Holgate transit stations.

A knife was displayed during the assault but it wasn’t used to hurt anyone, police said.

Authorities learned several suspects were involved but had fled the scene. Officers surrounded the area and brought in a K9. Seven people were eventually found and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call 503.823.3333.