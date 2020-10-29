7-Eleven robbed at knifepoint, clerk IDs Tased suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man, who already had a felony warrant out for this arrest, now faces more charges after allegedly using an 11-inch knife in a robbery of a Tigard 7-Eleven late Wednesday.

Around 11:30 p.m., the man walked into the store on SW Greenburg Road, pointed the knife at the clerk and demanded money, then went behind the counter. The clerk — who later identified Patrick Nickels as the person who robbed the store — jumped over the counter, ran out and called police.

A witness flagged down police and told them the suspect was running near SW Cascade and Greenburg. Despite commands to stop, police said Nickels kept running. He was Tased and then checked out by first responders. Although he was handcuffed he tried to run away, police said. He didn’t get far.

Investigators said they later found an 11-inch knife inside the 7-Eleven.

Nickels now faces robbery, menacing, criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest charges.