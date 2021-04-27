7 people shot at vigil for Gresham shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were shot while attending a vigil for a different shooting victim overnight.

Police responded to the scene at 174th and SE Stark around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. According to authorities, seven people were shot while attending a vigil for a the deadly shooting that took place in the area the night before.

The victims reportedly have varying injuries.

Further details surrounding the shooting are not yet clear. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.