7 years later, no motive in Woodstock neighborhood killing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 22, 2014, neighbors in the area near Southeast Harold and 57th heard gunshots shortly before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived they found Paul Krekeler laying on the ground in the yard of a home, but investigators determined he was likely running north when he collapsed at that spot.

The 19-year-old died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

No one has been arrested in the 7 years since and no motive has been determined.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.