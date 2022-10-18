PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking information on the 2015 death of Dion Matthews Jr.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — October 18, 2015 was a Sunday. Around 11:15 p.m. gunfire erupted in the parking lot behind Dante’s at SW 3rd and Burnside. Dion Anthony Matthews Jr. was mortally wounded and in the 7 years since no one has been arrested.

Witnesses told investigators there were people running from the area and vehicles driven away right after the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in any felony crime.

