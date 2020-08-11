70 cats, 60 dogs seized from Woofin Palooza in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —70 dogs and 60 cats were seized from a pet rescue service in Northeast Portland on Tuesday.

Multnomah County Animal Services seized over 130 animals from Woofin Palooza. (KOIN)

The Multnomah County Animal Services, in coordination with Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue after receiving “numerous complaints alleging possible animal abuse or neglect.”

The Oregon Humane Society was also on site to perform veterinary services.

The animals were taken in by MCAS. No other details about the conditions of the animals has been released.

Anyone with animals in care of Woofin Palooza, or fostering animals, or those with relevant information to the investigation should contact Multnomah County Animal Services at (503) 988-7387.