70-year-old Stayton woman found shot to death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old woman was shot to death on Sunday night in Stayton.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Karen Schaefer was found in her home in the 300 block of W. Water St with gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m.

Brian Schaefer, 38, is being charged with Murder 2 with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon in her death.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Stayton Police Department by leading the investigation. No information about the victim and the suspect’s relationship has been released.