PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A hit-and-run in front of St. Vincent Medical Center has left a woman in the hospital and closed Barnes Road Thursday night, police said.

According to authorities, the 72-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and may lose some of her limbs as a result of the crash.



Police say the woman was struck with full impact after a vehicle ran a red light around 7:22 p.m.

Officials told KOIN 6 that she was on her way home from visiting her sick husband in the hospital when she was struck. Police noted the location of the crash likely saved her life, as several hospital workers sprang into action to provide aid.

“It always warms my heart that even in kind of the worst-case or the worst situation that we investigate, that there are still so many good Samaritans out there,” Sergeant Robert Rookhuyzen of Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. “One of the nurses applied a tourniquet, which as we know really prevented a lot more loss of blood.”

Police said witness dashcam video has put investigators on the right track as they work to find the driver who is at large.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 72-year-old woman in front of St. Vincent Medical Center and closed Barnes Road. July 7, 2022 (KOIN).

While Barnes Road is expected to be closed for a few hours, it is not impacting hospital traffic.

Although the victim’s injuries are serious, officials said she is getting treatment at the nearby Emanual Hospital and is expected to survive.



Police urge anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.