$7K in stolen coins sold to other shop for $5500

This armed robber hit a Tualatin coin shop then sold the coins in Beaverton, December 24, 2020 (Tualatin PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robber who took $7000 in coins from a Tualatin coin shop turned around and sold them to a Beaverton coin shop not long after for $5497, Tualatin police said.

Around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, the man walked into the Local Coin Company, pointed a long-barreled or semi-automatic gun at the employee and demanded a tray of coins be removed from a display case. He then grabbed 5 coins and took off in an early 2000s Chevy Silverado.

Not long after, the robber went to Harry’s Coin Shop in Beaverton and sold the stolen coins.

Tualatin police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the truck, which has a bed cap with a curved end and is missing the rear window.

Contact Tualatin PD Detective Brent Powell at 503.519.8212 if you have any information.