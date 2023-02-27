PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty people were arrested over an 8-hour shoplifting detail that involved multiple law enforcement agencies in Clackamas County, the fourth such operation in the county since October.

The detail on February 24 not only led to 20 arrests, authorities said they cleared 6 outstanding arrest warrants and recovered more than $3700 in goods stolen from the retailers, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI.

The 6 people with outstanding warrants are: Todd Anthony Billinghurst, 43; Thomas Allen Piatt, 47; Nicholas Alin Speck, 36; Rusty Shane Sturgill, 35; Amy Michelle McClure, 37; and Erroll Randll Herndon, 48. All but Herndon face new theft charges. Herndon now also faces meth possession and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

One person, 43-year-old Quency Adaryll Lee, was arrested for trespassing.

The rest all face new theft charges. They are: Rocthel L. Davis, 48; Angelica Herrera-Zendejas, 49; Ryan Lee Buchholtz, 45; Eric L. Espiritu Villaneueva, 24; Paul Jacoby, 44; Kevin Scott Williams, 56; Dennis Daniel Kisilev, 30; James Arthur Davis III, 30; Danette Lynn Adair, 44; Elias Zane Krom, 31; Luis Alberto Ruiz, 33; Reginald Dean Leduff, 37; and Melissa Anne Macrae, 39.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office worked with investigators from Tigard, Milwaukie, Lake Oswego and Canby. Previous shoplifting details took place on October 27, 2022, December 6, 2022 and January 18, 2023.