8 years later, Halloween murder remains unsolved

Eight years later, police said no witnesses have come forward with information about the murder of Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 32-year-old Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal eight years ago in Northeast Portland.

Around 10 a.m. on Halloween in 2013, officers responded to a report of a person “slumped” in a car near the intersection of NE Shaver Street and 38th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.

When they arrived, officers found Alvarez-Madrigal dead. Detectives investigated, and the state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Eight years later, no witnesses have come forward, police said, and authorities have no leads on possible suspects.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards up to $2,500 in cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony case. PPB encouraged anyone with information to visit their website, where tipsters can remain anonymous.

