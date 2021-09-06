856 shootings in 2021: Calls grow for city to stop gun violence

Three people were shot at Everybody Eats PDX in NW Portland, September 4, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to the Portland Police Bureau, the city has seen 856 shooting incidents so far this year — with 9 shootings happening in just 16 hours this week.

Saturday’s shooting at Everybody Eats PDX at Northwest 10th and Davis Street happened in the middle of the afternoon.

Police said shots were fired both inside and outside the restaurant after an argument turned into a physical fight, leaving three people injured.

It comes after an already violent week in Portland. Now, many are calling on city leaders to do more to stop the gun violence.

“We’ve got to deal with this on a much different level because it’s obvious, those who are doing this seem to have no fear because they’re doing things in broad daylight,” said Pastor Matt Hennessee with Interfaith Peace & Action Collaborative.

Hennessee, who recently lost his step-son in a shooting, said the city cannot normalize this kind of violence. His family is among dozens of others waiting for answers and justice.

According to police, no arrests have been made in 42 of the 62 homicides in Portland in 2021.