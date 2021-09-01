9 shootings in 16 hours: 2 seriously hurt, service dog killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were seriously wounded and a service dog was killed during multiple shootings between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team reported nine shootings in a 16-hour span starting just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first shooting happened along the Springwater Trail near the 9400 block of SE Cooper Street. Officers found multiple bullet casings near a camp in the area. No injuries were reported. (Case #2021-242431)

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 5000 block of NE 101st Avenue. No one was hurt. (Case #2021-242647)

About two hours later, another shooting was called in, this time in the 1700 block of SE 122nd Avenue. Officers found multiple bullet casings and talked to a person whom the suspect(s) intended to shoot. The person was unhurt but his service dog was killed, police said. (Case #2021-242798)

At 9:07 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire near NE 13th Avenue and NE Multnomah Street where they found a victim who had been shot. The person was transported to a hospital with a serious injury, police said. (Case #2021-242875)

At 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Lombard Street where a person reportedly shot into a stranger’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was unhurt. Witnesses said the suspect and the victim had no interaction before the shooting. (Case #2021-242880)

About 30 minutes later, a shooting followed a reported disturbance near the 1900 block of SE 122nd Avenue but no one was hurt, police said. (Case #2021-242906)

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near North Portsmouth Avenue and North Willis Boulevard. Officers said they spoke with several people at the scene, one of whom reported being in a physical fight with a group. A gun was drawn and the victim ran away when shots were fired. (Case #2021-242960)

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6200 block of NE Columbia Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. (Case #2021-243035)

A little over three hours later, officers were called to SE 74th Avenue and SE Reedway Street where they found more than 20 bullet casings and an unoccupied car and a home that had been shot. No one was hurt. (Case #2021-243106)

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the police via email at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number. Anonymous tips can be sent online.