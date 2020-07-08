9-year-old girl assaulted, man sought in WashCo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of entering an Elmonica neighborhood apartment and assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

According to WSCO, the man was standing in a wooded area behind the complex in the area of SW 185th Avenue and Baseline Road. Deputies said the suspect became upset after noticing the girl staring at him from her unit window. The man then allegedly entered the unit and assaulted the girl who was home alone.

Deputies said the suspect is a Black man aged 18 to 25 years old and was last seen wearing a red GAP hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.