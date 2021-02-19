9 years later: Robert Greene slaying still unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The murder of Robert Greene remains unsolved – nine years after his body was found in the Buckman neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2012, police were called to a shooting at the Grand Central Restaurant and Bowling Lounge. Officers found Green down on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound. The 30-year-old man who had been working security at the restaurant died at the scene.

Days after the shooting, witnesses told KOIN 6 News Greene was attempting to break up a fight.

Police have not said if they know what the argument was about. At the time, witnesses said the shooter wasn’t even involved in the initial argument.

Investigators know there were several witnesses outside at the time of the shooting. Those witnesses – even nine years later – have not come forward or offered information to the police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.